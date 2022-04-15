Lizzo Releases New Single ‘About Damn Time’, Announces New Album ‘Special’

Lizzo’s new single, ‘About Damn Time’, is the first taste of the artist’s upcoming fourth album, Special. Special will be out on Friday, 15th July via Nice Life/Atlantic Records.

Special is the long-awaited follow-up to Lizzo’s breakthrough LP, Cuz I Love You. Released in April 2019, Cuz I Love You included the singles ‘Juice’, ‘Tempo’, and ‘Cuz I Love You’. The tracks ‘Truth Hurts’, ‘Good As Hell’ and ‘Boys’ were included on the deluxe edition, as well as the ‘Good As Hell’ remix featuring Ariana Grande.

‘Good As Hell’ originally appeared on Lizzo’s 2016 EP, Coconut Oil; ‘Truth Hurts’ was released as a standalone single in 2017. Both tracks went under the radar until 2019, when various factors – including Lizzo’s performance at the MTV VMAs and a TikTok trend – introduced Lizzo to a new audience. ‘Truth Hurts’ eventually topped US Billboard Hot 100 and the ‘Good As Hell’ remix reached number three.

Lizzo returned last year with the single, ‘Rumors’, featuring Cardi B. ‘Rumors’ reached #4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and #16 on the ARIA singles chart. Though, critics were on the fence about the track, including Pitchfork‘s Eric Torres, who said that despite resembling Lizzo’s best work, “the formula feels strained.”

Lizzo is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. She’ll also perform live on the show. Watch the official ‘About Damn Time’ music video below.

[embedded content]