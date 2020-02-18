Lizzo Returns The Favour, Covers Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’ For BBC’s Live Lounge

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 18, 2020

The musical love affair between Lizzo and Harry Styles has just hit another notch, as the former has just covered the latter’s ‘Adore You’ on BBC’s Live Lounge.

Fresh off a GRAMMY win and off of her debut run of Australian shows, Lizzo delivered a powerful cover of the cut from Styles’ second album Fine Line while also performing original songs ‘Good As Hell’ and ‘Cuz I Love You’. And yes, Sasha The Flute made an appearance.

Of course, this back and forth started when Harry Styles covered Lizzo’s 2019 hit ‘Juice‘ late last year, the lead single from the superstar’s debut album Cuz I Love You.

Then, recently, Styles actually joined Lizzo on stage at a pre-Superbowl concert in Miami where they performed the song together – and it’s bloody delightful.

Lizzo seems to be keeping the momentum going from her groundbreaking 2019, which saw her become one of the biggest musicians in the world. She played her debut run of Australian shows with FOMO Festival, as well as a stunning performance at the Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall, just weeks before it began its two-year closure due to renovations.

Watch Lizzo perform the cover, as well as her two original songs, below.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]