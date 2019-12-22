Lizzo Soulfully Sang “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” on SNL, So, Baby, How You Feelin’?
Lizzo brought some soul to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Dec. 21! The 31-year-old singer first stepped out — clad in a gorgeous Gucci x Dapper Dan button-down trench coat — to sing her No. 1 single “Truth Hurts.” Surrounded by an all-Black, all-female band and dance squad, the pop star passionately crooned before busting a move. Her follow-up set featured another hit, “Good as Hell,” as she rocked a tuxedo and sang against a holiday-themed backdrop. She definitely got us into the groove, so watch her power-packed performances ahead!