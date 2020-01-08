Lizzo Spent Yesterday Volunteering With Foodbank Victoria’s Bushfire Relief

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 9, 2020

Lizzo is currently undertaking her first ever Australian tour with FOMO Festival, and a few special sideshows, but her latest stop is at Foodbank Victoria to directly assist with their bushfire relief, and thank those there for all they’ve done over the past few weeks.

“Thank you so much for volunteering your time and your energy and your hearts,” she told the 400 volunteers while helping them pack all the food donations the organisation had received.

“We had the one and only @lizzobeeating helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today,” Foodbank Victoria said on their Instagram, posting a photo of Lizzo with Foodbank Victoria CEO Dave McNamara.

Lizzo has been incredibly vocal about the bushfire crisis since she’s been in Australia, taking time out at all her performances so far to acknowledge it. At her Sydney Opera House show, she began breaking down while talking about all the wildlife we’ve lost so far and had donation buckets set up all around the show.

She’s also teamed up with FOMO to help raise money at each of the festival’s stops throughout the country.

Check out Foodbank VIC’s Instagram post below, and find more info on how to get involved with Foodbank VIC here.

You can also view different donation options below.

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.