Lizzo to Headline Splendour in the Grass 2023

Splendour in the Grass has announced its first headliner for the festival’s 2023 edition: none other than Lizzo. The pop megastar, singer, songwriter and flautist will be making her Splendour debut with her appearance in July.

The upcoming appearance will marks Lizzo’s first visit to Australia since 2020, when she performed as part of that year’s FOMO Festival along with headline shows at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Forum Theatre. Since then, she’s released her fourth studio album Special, which featured hits like ‘About Damn Time’ – which earned her Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards – and ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’.

Lizzo Will Make Her Splendour Debut with Her 2023 Headline Appearance

[embedded content]

Splendour in the Grass’ 2023 edition will take place between Friday, 21st July to Sunday, 23rd July at the festival’s usual home of North Byron Parklands. Per a press release, the full lineup is set to arrive within a matter of weeks. First release tickets will go on sale next Thursday, 23rd March from 9am AEDT – register via Splendour’s website here.

Splendour in the Grass returned last year after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented its 2020 and 2021 events from going ahead. The 2022 lineup included the likes of The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Glass Animals, Liam Gallagher, JPEGMAFIA, The Jungle Giants, Stella Donnelly and Violent Soho.

It also faced numerous setbacks due to heavy rainfall and onsite flooding, which led to the festival’s first day being called off. Festivalgoers dubbed the event “Splendour in the Mud” due to the conditions of its grounds. Attendees also reported bogged campsites and delays when leaving the festival site.

Last month, festival organisers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco shared a new statement about last year’s festival, apologising and outlining the steps they will take to prevent a repeat of the 2022 event. “While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry,” they wrote at the time.

The Good, the Bad and the Muddy: Key Moments From Splendour in the Grass 2022

Lizzo Review – Sydney Opera House, 6/1/20

Lizzo Covers Sam Smith + Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge