“Lloyd Cadena’s family uploads his final vlog: ‘Maraming Salamat Cadenators’”

YouTuber Lloyd Cadena’s last vlog was filmed on August 27.

The family of Lloyd Cadena uploaded his last vlog on his YouTube channel on Saturday, September 19.

The video was filmed on August 27.

“Maraming Salamat Cadenators sa support nyo kay KWEEN LC,” his family wrote on the description box of the video.

In the vlog, Lloyd can be seen unboxing the items he bought for their new home like a fire extinguisher, sponge container, and speaker.

“Kung mapapansin ninyo ang dami nating unboxing videos ngayon kasi itong mga ‘to inipon ko talaga sa budget ko. Nag-ipon ako. Hindi ako gumastos masyado. Nag-ipon ako para mabili ‘yung mga gamit na gusto kong bilhin sa bagong bahay namin,” the late vlogger said.

He also extended his gratitude to his fans for supporting him and helping him make his dreams come true.

[embedded content]

It was on September 5 when Lloyd’s family revealed that he passed away via Facebook.

The Facebook post read: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”

On September 6, his family shared more details about his death.

“Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough. He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3,” the Instagram post read.

“On September 4, 5am he was seen by the staff unresponsive and pale looking. As informed by the doctor, he suffered a heart attack while asleep,” the post added.