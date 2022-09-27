LM SOELLE presents GlowMax Collagen Oral Spray — endorsed by Manner’s Sulin — A game changer in the fight against dullness and dehydration for the city womanLM-SOELLE-GlowMax-Collagen-Spray.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 September 2022 – Popular Singapore brand LM Soelle has appointed Manner’s star celebrity Sulin Ip as the product endorser for GlowMAX Collagen Oral Spray, a first-of-its-kind concentrated VERISOL® collagen oral spray. GlowMAX is designed precisely for the busy women in city lives juggling her day-to-day hustle with skin health. Active ingredients such as Bioactive Collagen Peptides, Vitamin C, and Blueberry Extract make it a wonder product that strengthens the collagen metabolism of skin from the inside, enhancing hydration and skin elasticity while preventing skin damage or wrinkles. With 1ml of collagen spray packed with 3000mg of collagen nutrients, GlowMAX is the busy woman’s newest solution for a much-needed boost to skin health.

GlowMAX collagen oral spray addresses the main concerns of women with regards to ageing skin including:



Enhance hydration Reverse the effects of ageing skin

GlowMAX effectively increases skin moisture and prevents the formation of wrinkles by stimulating skin metabolism and the formation of new collagen:



Premium patented bioactive collagen peptides (VERISOL®)

Advanced micro encapsulated collagen technology to enhance absorption

Contains high concentration of collagen in just a few drops

Manufactured in GMP certified facility

Convenient (On the Go)

Halal – certified

