LOCAD sees e-commerce reaching P1.4T by 2025

Cloud-based logistics company, LOCAD, eyes to support more online businesses as e-commerce is expected to grow further in the country.

In a statement, the company said that according to Bain & Company, Google and Temasek, online businesses and e-commerce in the Philippines are predicted to reach around $28 billion or P1.4 trillion by 2025.

With the anticipated growth of the industry, LOCAD said that more e-commerce experts have “joined forces” with the company.

“With a team of Filipinos experienced in the supply chain industry, LOCAD is confident that their tech and fulfillment services will empower more e-commerce entrepreneurs to spend less time managing logistical challenges and more time focusing on growing their business,” the company noted.

LOCAD provides e-commerce businesses back-end support from warehousing and inventory management to picking and packing and logistics.

“Currently, a lot of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) think all you need to grow an online business is to be part of an online marketplace. However, many are now beginning to realize how efficient warehousing, fulfillment and shipping are just as essential to growing a sustainable business — and something LOCAD provides to all Filipino MSMEs as well as major brands,” LOCAD Associate Director and Philippine Market for Sales and Business Development Lead Ray Caguin was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile. LOCAD Growth and Market Expansion lead Lorenzo Orbeta highlighted how the firm's services have helped the small players in the market.

“It's nice to see that we can relate to businesses and entrepreneurs when we talk about how we can help solve their current pain points — one of which is how LOCAD's affordable services help even the smaller of players in the market,” Orbeta said.

For her part, LOCAD Business Development Executive Cheenah Lacanienta said their team is ready to “champion LOCAD's growing client base.”

“The role of an e-commerce champion is to equip entrepreneurs with the mindset and tools to navigate their business operations efficiently and successfully,” Lacanienta said.