“Local celebrities help in fight against COVID-19”

During this enhanced community quarantine brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, some local stars made sure that they take part in helping fellow Filipinos get through these trying times.

Angel Locsin

Together with fiancé, Neil Arce, the actress initiated the #UniTentWeStand crowdfunding, which aims to provide additional rooms at overcrowding hospitals due to the rise of COVID-19 patients in the country. She also teamed up with designer Michael Leyva to distribute personal protective gear (PPE) to health workers and other frontliners.

Bela Padilla

Bela Padilla spearheaded the “Pagkain Para sa Pinoy” fundraiser, and successfully amassed a whopping 3.3 million pesos, which was distributed to her target beneficiaries including the “homeless, street vendors, elderly, persons with disability, children, commuters, Caritas Manila, as well as jeepney, pedicab, and tricycle drivers around Metro Manila areas.”

Vice Ganda

As part of his post-birthday celebration, Vice Ganda reached out to two local barangays in Quezon City and handed relief packs to 850 families.

Kathryn Bernardo

In celebration of her recent birthday, Kathryn Bernardo donated relief packs to six barangays in Quezon City—namely Brgy. Culiat, Brgy. Old Capitol Hills, Tandang Sora, Brgy. Malaya, Brgy. Claro, and Brgy. Mangga. She also handed food and medical supplies to health workers and frontliners in several hospitals in Metro Manila.

Pokwang

Comedienne Pokwang, together with her husband Lee O’Brian, handed out relief goods to the stranded families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to this, the couple also took to the streets to give food and drinks to uniformed personnel at various checkpoints in Metro Manila.

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, collectively known as LizQuen, joined forces in preparing relief packs for the health workers at the Philippine General Hospital.

Barretto Sisters

Julia Barretto, along with sisters Dani and Claudia, spearheaded a fundraiser to help address the overcrowding problem in hospitals. The actress set a goal amount of P600,000 pesos to cover the expenses in building an emergency quarantine facility.

Indeed, we are one in helping each other as we fight this COVID-19 pandemic.

And as heroes among us continue to rise, we honor them with our love and prayers.

Indeed, “Pag-ibig ang hihilom sa daigdig.” With this, ABS-CBN dedicates this song and music video to “all fallen heroes and heroes who keep soldiering on for our fellowmen.” You are truly our inspiration and strength.

