admin

Local flights canceled due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights have been on Sunday due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced the following flight cancelations as of 8:30 a.m.:

Cebu Pacific

5J 821 Manila-Virac

5J 822 Virac-Manila

Skyjet

M8 816 Manila-Basco

M8 817 Basco-Manila

Cebgo

DG 6177 Manila-Masbate

DG 6178 Masbate-Manila

