Local flights canceled due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights have been on Sunday due to bad weather.
In an advisory, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced the following flight cancelations as of 8:30 a.m.:
Cebu Pacific
5J 821 Manila-Virac
5J 822 Virac-Manila
Skyjet
M8 816 Manila-Basco
M8 817 Basco-Manila
Cebgo
DG 6177 Manila-Masbate
DG 6178 Masbate-Manila
