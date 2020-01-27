“Local Fliptop artist Loonie released on P2M bail”

Pinoy rapper Loonie posted bail after getting arrested last September 2019 for possession of marijuana.

Local rapper Loonie (real name Marlon Loonie Peroramas) was finally released on bail last January 25, Friday after being arrested for possession of marijuana along with his co-accused David Rizon.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Loonie had been detained at the Makati City Jail since his arrest in a buy-bust operation last September 2019.

READ; Rapper Loonie arrested in buy bust operation

According to Bureau of Jail and Management Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Xavier Solda, the Fliptop artist’s bail was set at P2M while his co-accused Rizon posted bail amounting to P503,000.

Ever since his arrest, Loonie has denied all allegations even after testing positive for marijuana use after his arrest.