Local govts refusing OFWs to be issued show cause orders — exec

LOCAL government units (LGUs) refusing returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) into their homes will receive show cause orders, an Interior official assured on Tuesday.

According to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Epimaco Densing, all LGUs should welcome the OFWs as they have been cleared of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) based on the tests.

“We leave it to LGUs if they have extra protocols, but they cannot reject OFWs,” Densing said in a television interview.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said on Monday that all 24,000 OFWs who had been quarantined were tested negative for the Covid-19.

On the matter of the delay of the OFWs’ release from quarantine facilities, Densing said that coordination among the government agencies was ongoing.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Covid Shield, said that all police officers were alerted to the influx OFWs back to their hometowns.