Local leaders in Mindanao express support for anti-terrorism bill

ILIGAN CITY — Local government officials here have signed a manifesto prepared by the Philippine National Police (PNP) expressing support for the anti-terrorism bill that is now awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Iligan City Mayor Celso Regencia said he, along with four other city officials, signed the manifesto on June 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the police asked him to sign the manifesto in support of the anti-terrorism bill.

Regencia, a retired police official, said he signed the manifesto to signify that the proposed law that seeks to address terrorism is needed in the city.

FEATURED STORIES

In Davao del Norte, Governor Edwin Jubahib, issued a manifesto of support for the now controversial legislation, saying this enables law enforcers “to fight the threat of terrorism while protecting human rights and civil liberties of our people.”

In Butuan City, Agusan del Norte Governor Dale Corvera said the proposed law will “put an end to the use of force, violence, and intimidation in furtherance of political and social objectives.”

“We believe that with this, our dream of having a country where peace and development reigns will not be far from us,” Corvera added.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ