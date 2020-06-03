“Local stars take part in Blackout Tuesday”

Local celebrities such as Gary Valenciano, Bea Alonzo, KC Concepcion, and Maja Salvador were among those who have gone dark in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Social media was awash with black squares on Tuesday as thousands of people participated in Blackout Tuesday, an online protest initiated by the Hollywood music industry in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Local celebrities such as Gary Valenciano, Bea Alonzo, KC Concepcion, and Maja Salvador were among those who have gone dark to acknowledge Floyd, an African-American man who died last Monday after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes during an arrest.

His tragic death has sparked protests and riots in cities not only in America but in other parts of the world.

Blackout Tuesday gained momentum after music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang launched #TheShowMustBePaused, in response to the death of Floyd “and countless other Black citizens at the hands of the police,” the initiative’s website stated.

“#TheShowMustBePaused is an initiative created by two Black women in music in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the music boulevard. We will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for Black lives,” they said.

“Tuesday, June 2nd is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week. Monday suggests a long weekend, and we can’t wait until Friday for change. It is a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective, and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community,” they added.

Aside from Gary, Bea, KC, and Maja, below are the local celebrities who have participated in Blackout Tuesday:

LIZA SOBERANO

MAYMAY ENTRATA

EDWARD BARBER

HEART EVANGELISTA

BILLY CRAWFORD

MOIRA DELA TORRE

JODI STA. MARIA

IZA CALZADO

JM DE GUZMAN

ARCI MUÑOZ

RIA ATAYDE