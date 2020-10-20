Local Young Leader Selected as a Youth Delegate for the 2020 YOUNGA Forum–Global Takeover of the United Nations

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — This fall, Jessie Chung from Hong Kong has been selected to represent Family Mask for the inaugural YOUNGA™ Forum. Organized by BridgingTheGap Ventures , this first-of-its-kind virtual global youth takeover of the United Nations is focused on a central theme for 2020—the future youth want, the action we need.



Jessie Chung will represent Hong Kong, China as part of the inaugural Youth Delegation, participating in dialogues on creating an inclusive, sustainable future

Using VR and XR technologies, YOUNGA will connect 1,500 Youth Delegates with top-level decision-makers and influencers to co-create solutions to global challenges like the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Speakers include senior leaders from the World Health Organization, UN Foundation, UNAIDS, The World Bank Group, Nobel Peace Prize Laureates and a variety of celebrity mentors ( see full line-up )

“I’m really excited to be a part of YOUNGA, the world’s first UN global youth takeover event,” states Jessie. “All of the youth delegates have incredible energy and we’re prepared to make an effort in climate action, reducing inequalities, improving sustainable infrastructures and more.”

YOUNGA Youth Delegates have the important role to represent the voice of young people—along with their region—in key dialogues and interactive sessions. They receive access to a free, bespoke four-week program throughout October including 36 hours of top-notch leadership and advocacy training, along with curated career advancement and networking opportunities. Programming focuses on five thematic tracks that align with youth priorities and UN75 topics: Climate Action and Sustainable Living, Equality and Inclusion, Future of Education and Work, Mental Health and Wellbeing, and Peace and Justice.

One October 24, the hopes, concerns and ideas of young people for the future identified by Youth Delegates will be presented to world leaders through the 2020 YOUNGA online broadcast and a world-first virtual reality event alongside the commemoration of 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

YOUNGA was conceptualized upon the belief that the passion, experience and perspectives young people like Jessie bring to discussions about global problems proves they are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but also the leaders of today. To learn more about how the Forum provides young people with an accessible and inclusive platform to voice their ideas concerning the action needed to achieve the 2030 Agenda, visit youngaforum.com

Join the global conversation on social media by following #YOUNGA2020 and @wearebridgingthegap (Instagram) and @btg_ventures (Twitter).