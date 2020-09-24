Localized thunderstorms to bring rains in NCR, other areas

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rains will be experienced over Metro Manila as well as other parts of the country within 24 hours due to localized thunderstorms, the nation’s weather bureau said Thursday.

In a 4 p.m. live weather forecast, senior weather specialist Chris Perez of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said thunderstorm activities would persist for five minutes or up to two hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nakita natin, mainit at maalinsangan ang mga lugar dito then biglaan tayong nagkaroon ng thunderstorm activity. Karaniwan yung thunderstorm tumatagal mula limang minuto at maximum na isa hanggang dalawang oras,” Perez said.

(After hot weather, a thunderstorm activity occurred. This usually happens for five minutes or a maximum of up to one to two hours.)

FEATURED STORIES

In another 4 p.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa also said a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon or habagat will cause cloudy skies, moderate rains and thunderstorms over Isabela, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Island, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

The LPA is located 440 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora at 3 p.m., Pagasa added.

The weather bureau, meanwhile, warned of possible flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms. [ac]

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>