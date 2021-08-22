Locally sourced LGU revenues increase 5%

The Department of Finance (DoF) said local government units (LGUs) increased their collections from locally sourced revenues (LSRs) by 5 percent to P168.96 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, up from P161.49 billion the previous year.

It, however, added that local governments continue to rely significantly on its internal revenue allotment (IRA) portion to fund their operations and initiatives.

The DoF said the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) reported that the current operating income of provinces, cities and municipalities reached P460.86 billion in April-June, up P1.74 billion or 0.4 percent from P459.12 billion in the same quarter the previous year.

This minor expansion in revenues, according to BLGF Executive Director Nio Raymond Alvina, can be attributed to the IRA, which grew by P19.58 billion or 8 percent from the P253.63 billion received by local governments during the same period last year.

“On IRA dependence, provinces showed the highest dependency at 79 percent, followed by the municipalities (75 percent) and cities (38 percent) in the second quarter of 2021,” he was quoted as saying.

In the second quarter, the IRA’s contribution to local governments’ current operating income inched up to 59 percent, faster from 55 percent in 2020.

LSRs provided for 37 percent of local governments’ current operating income, picking up from 35 percent last year.



Tax collections, primarily from local business tax (LBT) and real property tax (RPT), constituted the largest portion of LSRs in the second quarter at P135.07 billion, rising 4 percent from the P129.65 billion earned in 2020, according to Alvina.

Non-tax revenues climbed by 6 percent to P33.88 billion in the second quarter, compared to P31.85 billion in 2020.

LGUs also received transfers from the national government, which included donations, grants, and other shares in tax collections, totaling P18.69 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

This was a significant decrease from the P43.99 billion received by local governments during the same period last year, when the one-time Bayanihan grant was extended under Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan 1 Law.

Cities collected the most LSR at P120.31 billion, accounting for 72 percent of total local government LSR, followed by municipalities and provinces at P31.16 billion (19 percent) and P15.14 billion (9 percent), respectively.

“Based on the performance targets set by this Bureau to local treasurers for FY (fiscal year) 2021, the LSR of provinces, cities and municipalities as of Q2 (second quarter) FY2021 already accounts for 74 percent of the full-year collection target of P223.89 billion,” Alvina noted.

He said LBT collections, which account for 47 percent of the LSR, have already surpassed 80 percent of the full-year objective, while RPT collection efficiency is at 75 percent.

Collections from fees and charges, and receipts from economic enterprises respectively a respective collection efficiency of 74 percent and 47 percent, based on the 2021 targets.

The National Capital Region, as in previous years, had the largest LSR collections, reaching P72.34 billion, or 43 percent of the total LSR of all local governments, Alvina added.