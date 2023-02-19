Locals, tourists laud opening of Matugas-led Siargao Island Medical Center

Hundreds of residents, officials and tourists celebrated the formal inauguration of the long-awaited Siargao Island Medical Center (SIMC).

The Matugas family — led by former Governor Lalo Matugas and son Francisco Jose “Bingo” Matugas — had been lobbying for a fully equipped, completely staffed Level 2 hospital in Siargao for years.

This was granted on Thursday, after a 380-million peso injection from the national government, the rise of the long-awaited SIMC had finally began.

Speaker of the House Martin Romualdez and Presidential Son Vinnie Marcos helped cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Siargao island built its reputation as one of the five most beautiful beaches on earth. It was even hailed as “the best island in Asia” by Conde Nast Traveler and “one of the greatest places in the world” by Time Magazine.

But one of the common problems in Siargao has always been the absence of a modernized hospital, in that when anyone was badly ill or injured, he or she would have to be transported elsewhere to get the proper treatment.

Now, they need not worry about that anymore as the SIMC is set to house a minimum of 100 beds with dozens of doctors, consulting specialists and staff, along with all the required modern-day medical equipment.

“This is milestone and a legacy project for all Surigaonons,” said Congressman Matugas.

“This is an ultimate expression of love for the well-being of the Siargaonons and those who love Siargao!” he proudly beamed.

