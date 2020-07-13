“Lockdown Bakers: 6 celebrities who stepped up their baking skills during lockdown | Push Pins”

Quarantine has given us all the extra time we needed to do the activities we’ve always wanted to try but couldn’t. For these celebrities, it is baking.

Bea Alonzo

During the quarantine period, Bea Alonzo has kept herself busy doing and learning new things. Last June 17, the Kapamilya actress revealed another activity she has been enjoying at home as she showed off her baking skills. On Instagram, Bea shared how she makes her delicious-looking donuts in her kitchen.

Marvin Agustin

Marvin Agustin has been a restaurateur for years now. However, as his restaurants were heavily affected by the global pandemic, Marvin has ventured into baking to create another income stream. The actor-entrepreneur has been making desserts at his home and having them delivered or picked up in different locations.

Kelsey Merritt

Filipino-American international model Kelsey Merritt also seems to have discovered another skill while on quarantine in California. On Instagram, Kelsey shared her first attempt at baking the classic Filipino pandesal. With the help of the information she found online, her first attempt was a success!

Kristine Hermosa

Actress Kristine Hermosa couldn’t just look away from her cravings, so she decided to make her own Spanish bread. Last April, Kristine happily shared how she learned to bake Spanish bread for the very first time for her husband Oyo and their children. It was also her first time and only made use of a recipe she found online.

Melai Cantiveros

The quarantine has made us all feeling a little blue, and it’s especially sad for those who had to celebrate their birthday while on lockdown. This is why Momshie Melai Cantiveros stepped up her momshie game. Last April, Melai and her family prepared a simple celebration at home for their second daughter Stela Rosalind’s 3rd birthday. The Magandang Buhay host also made a chocolate birthday cake with the most unexpected kind of design—cockroaches! Melai said that she made the chocolate powder cake without using an oven. #LifeHacks!

Ai-Ai Delas Alas

Actress-comedienne Ai-Ai Delas Alas has a background in Culinary Arts, which is why she knows how to work around in the kitchen. But this quarantine period, not only did she rekindle her baking skills but also took this to the next level and started her own ube pandesal business. According to the actress-comedienne, she already knew how to make pandesal but she wanted to add a unique flavor to it, which is why she decided to add ube to her recipe.

