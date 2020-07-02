Lockdown easing won’t loosen up Negros Oriental health protocols

DUMAGUETE CITY—Although the province of Negros Oriental is now on a more relaxed form of community quarantine, authorities are not easing health protocols that included making sure people arriving from other areas are not infected with coronavirus.

In a statement, the city’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) said it passed a resolution requiring all individuals arriving in the province by land, sea or air to secure at least two sets of proof they were not infected with SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The requirement was particularly strict for passengers with Dumaguete City as ultimate destination.

One of the requirements is for arriving individuals to secure coronavirus test results showing them negative for the virus within 72 hours of their travel.

The other requirements are a certificate of acceptance from the city government of Dumaguete, a medical certificate and travel authority from the Joint Task Force COVID Shield.

Upon arrival in Dumaguete, passengers must submit to a 14-day quarantine in a facility designated by the city IATF.

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo, who is also chair of the city IATF, said the measures are being taken to make sure no new cases of COVID-19 emerge in the city and the province.

The local IATF also reiterated that it will continue to reject arrivals from coronavirus hot spot Cebu City in compliance with a Department of Interior and Local Government directive.

President Rodrigo Duterte, heeding recommendation made by the national IATF, placed Negros Oriental on modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) from July 1 to 15, which allows resumption of flights and sea travel to and from the province.

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo earlier said placing the province on MGCQ would be a “challenge” for local officials as they have to be more stringent in measures to prevent coronavirus transmission.

No new COVID-19 case has been reported in Negros Oriental since June 29. As of July 2, there are still six cases in the province that mostly involved people who had been stranded in Cebu and Metro Manila, the epicenter of coronavirus.

