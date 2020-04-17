Trending Now

‘Lockdown extension looms if coronavirus case surge continues’

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

‘Lockdown extension looms if coronavirus case surge continues’

MANILA, Philippines — The government may extend the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine beyond April 30,2020 if  the surge in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases continues, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said on Friday.

A long queue of people and vehicles has formed as the military officers check every individual's temperature and identification cards on a checkpoint 2

INQUIRER PHOTO/ JAM STA ROSA

“Well may posibilidad yan. Base sa epidemiological data kung yan ay patuloy na tataas ay kailangan ituloy-tuloy na natin ito,” he said in a dzMM interview when asked if the government will extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

ADVERTISEMENT

(There is a possibility that it would happen, based on the epidemiological data, if the cases will continue to increase, then we should still continue the lockdown.)

Last April 7, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the extension of the quarantine period until April 30.

FEATURED STORIES

“Ayaw natin magkaroon ng surge kasi mahirap talagang pigilan. Hangga’t maaari, itong araw na ito, mananatili lang yung mga tao sa bahay,” he said.

(We do not want to have a surge in cases because it will be difficult to contain.  As much as possible, the public should stay home.)

As of April 16, Thursday, the Department of Health recorded 5,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 435 recoveries and 362 deaths.

GSG

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top