‘Lockdown extension looms if coronavirus case surge continues’

“Well may posibilidad yan. Base sa epidemiological data kung yan ay patuloy na tataas ay kailangan ituloy-tuloy na natin ito,” he said in a dzMM interview when asked if the government will extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

(There is a possibility that it would happen, based on the epidemiological data, if the cases will continue to increase, then we should still continue the lockdown.)

Last April 7, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the extension of the quarantine period until April 30.

“Ayaw natin magkaroon ng surge kasi mahirap talagang pigilan. Hangga’t maaari, itong araw na ito, mananatili lang yung mga tao sa bahay,” he said.

(We do not want to have a surge in cases because it will be difficult to contain. As much as possible, the public should stay home.)

As of April 16, Thursday, the Department of Health recorded 5,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 435 recoveries and 362 deaths.

