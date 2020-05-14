Lockdown forces public to miss Sarah G paddy art in Nueva Ecija

SCIENCE CITY OF MUÑOZ –– People locked down due to the quarantine have been checking out what they missed visiting at the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) Future Rice Farm — a Sarah Geronimo Rice Paddy.

The Rice Paddy Art, aimed at promoting rice farming and support for farmers, has been an annual tourism attraction, especially for rice enthusiasts, inside PhilRice at Barangay Maligaya.

Closed to visitors, its officials have been displaying the new art online.

“Dahil #StayAtHome muna tayo, dito nalang muna natin bisitahin ang Sarah Geronimo Rice Paddy Art (Because we are #StayAtHome, let’s visit the Sarah Geronimo Rice Paddy Art here),” the FutureRice Farm announced over social media.

Several celebrities have been featured on the farm, such as the late movie action king Fernando Poe Jr.

Many netizens expressed their appreciation by transmitting digital applause, although some said they regret being unable to pose there for a selfie.

