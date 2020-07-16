“Lockdown Painters: 6 Stars Who Dabble in the Arts during Quarantine | Push Pins”

These stars don’t just show their creativity through acting but also through art. And they proved that this quarantine period! Who are they? Let’s find out!

These stars don’t just show their creativity through acting but also through art. And they proved that this quarantine period! Who are they? Let’s find out!

Heart Evangelista

We all love Heart Evangelista for her impeccable acting skills, elegant fashion choices, and relatable quips online. But ICYMI, she is also a talented artist, and she uses it for good! Just in June, Heart sold her painting to raise funds for her #BigHeartPH project, which aims to provide tools to students in need to help them continue their education amid the pandemic.

Bea Alonzo

During the quarantine periond, many of us have had realizations and discoveries about ourselves. One of Bea Alonzo’s discoveries is her knack for the arts. Last May, Bea shared her first-ever artworks on Instagram. The actress shared that painting is her newly-found hobby and asked fans not to judge her works. How could we when they look LIT?!

Arci Muñoz

Arci Muñoz is also among the stars who dabble in the arts, which is why it has been her companion while on lockdown. In April, Arci shared a painting of hers, which is inspired by Jimin of phenomenal South Korean boy band BTS’ solo “Serendipity.” Then, in May, Arci posted another snap of her artwork—Nezuko Kamado from the 2019 anime series Demon Slayer, which she reimagined by giving the character a new hairstyle.

Kira Balinger

Being a celebrity is not a walk in the park. Oftentimes, the stars get caught up with their job and other priorities that they tend to forget about their passion and hobbies. This is why Kira Balinger took the opportunity to go back to her art while staying home. Not only is she skilled in traditional art but also in digital. We stan an artsy queen!

Mark Bautista

Just like Kira, Mark Bautista also found his way back to his art while on quarantine. According to the actor, he hasn’t painted in nine years because of the time and attention his job entails. In May, Mark put up an Instagram account where he posts a snap of his paintings. He then sells his works to help raise funds in support for COVID-19’s mass testing.

Alyssa Gibbs

Alyssa Gibbs is also one of the most creative people in the showbiz industry. In fact, she incorporates her art into her clothing label, wherein she makes abstract prints for the fabrics. Aside from this, Alyssa also likes making DIY crafts just like when she painted her phone case to give it a more poppin’ look!

Are you amazed by these talented celebrity artists? Check out their works of art by watching the video here:

