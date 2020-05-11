Locsin backs GCQ: Time to test if public has learned safety measures

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. backed on Monday the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), saying that it was time to see whether or not the public “learned hard enough to step out safely.”

“I am for GCG (general community quarantine). We’ve had enough ECQ to instill in the quarantined public the imperative health measures — distance, masks,” Locsin said over Twitter.

“Time to test if the public learned hard enough to step out safely — workers back to jobs, businesses back to business. Public must manfully take responsibility,” he added.

Metro Manila and other high-risk provinces remain under an enhanced community quarantine while the more relaxed general community quarantine was imposed on other moderate to low-risk areas starting on May 1.

Locsin believes that, should the government ease quarantine restrictions “for vital economic reasons,” any increase in the number of coronavirus cases ”could be justifiably blamed on the failure of people [and] communities to continue observing the health practices of the quarantine which are meant to continue as the way of living for the foreseeable future.”

“Indeed and in fact the quarantine was the way to force us to adopt those health practices and become permanently accustomed to them to the point of habit: wearing masks, keeping physical distance, hygiene and others,” he said in another tweet.

"Indeed and in fact the quarantine was the way to force us to adopt those health practices and become permanently accustomed to them to the point of habit: wearing masks, keeping physical distance, hygiene and others," he said in another tweet.

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to announce his decision whether or not he would extend the ECQ on areas where there is a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, Malacañang said only certain areas in Metro Manila could transition into the relaxed GCQ while the rest would remain under the ECQ.

To date, Philippine health officials have confirmed over 11,000 COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the number, close to 2,000 have already recovered while 726 have died.

