Locsin: Racial attacks on Fil-Ams to influence PH policy with US

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Wednesday said racial attacks against Filipino-Americans will influence Philippine foreign policy on the United States (US).

He stressed this as a 65-year-old Filipina immigrant was attacked for no apparent reason by a man on Monday morning near Times Square in New York City while she was on her way to church.

NY police are hunting down the suspect who first kicked the victim in the stomach.

The suspect then kicked her repeatedly in the head when she fell to the ground as he shouted “You don’t belong here,” according to eyewitnesses.

The victim, identified as a certain Vilma Kari, was still in the hospital recovering from a fractured pelvis.

The attack took place in front of a luxury apartment on 360 W 43rd Street.

“This is gravely noted and will influence Philippine foreign policy. I might as well say it, so no one on the other side can say, ‘We didn’t know you took racial brutality against Filipinos at all seriously.’ We do,” Locsin said on Twitter.

“That’s not heartbreaking, that’s enraging. And what goes around and kicks a lot will come around and get kicked backed a lot,” he said in another tweet.

When he learned that a man chased down the assailant to confront him but was threatened with a knife, Locsin said, “Good man. Hope to get his ID (identification). I’d like to honor him in a small ceremony”.

As of 2018, there are 4.1 million Filipino Americans, according to the US Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey (ACS) data, over 144,000 of whom live in New York City.

“The answer to racism has to be police/military; not understanding. Racists understand only force,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) chief said.

“Asian industriousness, unremitting hard and meticulous work in the most discouraging circumstances followed by success usually moderate but enough to invite envy and hate from losers — it was bound to happen among the lazy and angry,” he said.

“I call on our Asian brothers and sisters in the US to take precautions. Always expect the worst; never drop your guard; once you’re dead that’s all you are. Think what is the best defense. It is not an appeal to the better angels of their nature. Racists have only devils inside,” Locsin said.