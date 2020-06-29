Locus Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling

WILMINGTON, Delaware, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in the supply chain, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner ‘Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling’ report1. Gartner is a leading research and advisory company.

The report gives an overview of the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market and lists vendors. “Vehicle routing and scheduling (VRS) applications are evolving into solutions in which the routing algorithm is almost becoming a secondary feature. There is an increased focus on new technologies, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), and on functions such as last-mile fulfillment and customer experience,” says the report.

The Locus platform uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart logistics solutions like route optimization, real-time tracking, insights and analytics, beat optimization, efficient warehouse management, vehicle allocation and utilization. Locus also helps companies optimize their end-to-end supply chain network with its strategic consulting offering.

Locus presently works with top clients across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and India. It has offices in the USA, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The top management of the company includes executives from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barclays Capital, Google, and BlueDart (a DHL company), and data scientists with PhDs from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Illinois, among others.

“We believe being named by Gartner Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling as a Representative Vendor reinforces the value we add to our customers. Supply chains have become increasingly complex these days. On top of it, COVID-19 has made life tougher and exposed the lack of collaboration, coordination, and visibility in the supply chain. Locus’ solutions help streamline supply chain operations, thereby bringing supply chain to the forefront of businesses,” said Nishith Rastogi, Chief Executive Officer, Locus.

Locus has achieved a peak of 2 million+ orders processed in a day (200,000 orders an hour). The company’s solutions are now tried and tested on over 500 million+ order deliveries, and its operations have expanded to 1000+ cities across the globe.

The company has so far raised $29 million from tier-1 investors including Tiger Global, Falcon Edge, Blume Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners & growX ventures.

Gartner subscribers can log in to read the full research on the website.

1Gartner, “Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling,” Oscar Sanchez Duran, Bart De Muynck, 23 June 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Locus:

Locus is a deep-tech platform that automates human decisions in the supply chain to provide efficiency, transparency, and consistency in logistics operations.

The platform uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart logistics solutions like route optimization, real-time tracking, insights and analytics, beat optimization, efficient warehouse management, vehicle allocation and utilization. Locus powers more than two million deliveries daily across Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, Europe, and North America. Visit www.locus.sh to know more.

Media Contact:

Please reach out to – Marketing@locus.sh

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1197609/Locus_Logo.jpg?p=medium600