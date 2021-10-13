LOFAR Sees Strange Radio Signals Hinting at Hidden Exoplanets

Universe Today: LOFAR sees ‘exoplanet aurorae’ near distant red dwarf suns. A powerful new method may help to detect exoplanets, via the aurorae they induce on their host star. The finding was announced recently from ASTRON’s Low Frequency Array radio telescope (LOFAR), based out of Exloo in the Netherlands, and sprawled across sites in Europe. The survey looked at red dwarf stars near our solar system. The Sun-Earth interaction between the space weather emitted from the Sun and the Earth’s magnetosphere generates powerful aurorae, along with copious amounts of radio signals, and it has long been thought that interactions in other planetary systems should do the same. But the search for exo-aurora has thus far been spurious at best. This sort of interaction induces low frequency radio waves, something that most radio observatories aren’t suited to detect. We see a similar situation with aurorae on Jupiter, induced by the powerful Io flux tube between the innermost Galilean moon and the planet itself. This radiation source is so powerful, that a home-built amateur radio telescope can pick it up, and spacecraft such as NASA’s Juno mission must avoid passing near the Io flux tube or risk having its electronics fried. The Lowdown on …