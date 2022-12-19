LOFTER Group assisted with “Gingko House”, the social enterprise, to hold a series of activities to bring warmth to the community this winterlofter.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 December 2022 – LOFTER GROUP (“LOFTER” or “the Group”), a Hong Kong-based property developer has always been concerned about the needs of the community. Towards the end of the year, under LOFTER Care Community Programme which adheres to the spirit of “LOFTER Cares All”, the Group has assisted with “Gingko House”, the social enterprise, to organize the activities and to spread cares and warmth to grassroots.

Donation of Winter Clothing

Gingko House held “Donation of Winter Clothing” last year in the site of Nanking Street, Yau Ma Tei acquiring by LOFTER and aroused strong support from the public. In order to continue this event, the Group together with its internationally fund partner join hands to lend out acquired asset located at Hankow Road Tsim Sha Tsui, to the organization to carry out the activity. The Group hopes that the site could be made the best use of it and have charitable event before demolition and redevelopment.

Regarding to the event, the site is used to collect the winter clothing, small household appliances and other material donated by the community and to give to those in need, so as to endow the objects with “second life.”

Besides, the Group also come to the site with the representatives of organization to help with the activity and also hoping to take this opportunity to care about the needs of the grassroots.

Date ：From today to 27 December 2022 (Tuesday)



Time ：12 nn to 6 p.m.



Venue ：G/F, 31 and 33 Hankow Road, Tsim Sha Tsui（near exit A of MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station）

Categories of recycled items：



Winter clothing ─ down jackets, fleece coats, thermal underwear (new), rubber band trousers, sleeping bags, etc. Smart phone, tablets Small household appliances ─ electric water heater, hair dryer, toaster, rice cooker, mixer, etc.



Winter Love Project

In addition to the “Donation of Winter Clothing”, LOFTER will also visit different districts with Gingko House during Christmas and distribute gift bags with daily necessities, as well as packed meals and soup to those in need. Moreover, the Group also plans to present the gift bags to the grassroots before Lunar New Year.

Ms. Carol Chow, Founder and Chairperson of LOFTER said, “Affected by the epidemic situation of COVID-19, the economic environment still needs time to return to normal which putting a burden on the livelihood of the grassroots. Towards the end of the year, the Group supported the social welfare organization to provide the public with all kinds of daily necessities to the community, hoping to provide them with warmth in the winter. ”

Kenneth Choi, Director of Business Development at Gingko House said, “Thank you for all concerted support, so that the clothes and small household appliances, which were originally planned to be abandoned in winter, can be revived, and to make to vulnerable communities can feel warm in cold season.”

Hashtag: #LOFTERGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.