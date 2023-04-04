LOFTER Group partnered with “The Hub Hong Kong”, a non-profit children’s charityNew Logo_20221216.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media Outreach – 4 April 2023 – LOFTER GROUP (“LOFTER” or “the Group”), a Hong Kong-based property developer has always been caring for people from different social strata and committed to giving back to the community. With the advent of Children’s Day and Easter, the Group, through LOFTER Care Community Programme, partnered with “The Hub Hong Kong”, the local non-profit making children’s organization, to organize a fun day to celebrate the festival with the children through making handicrafts and playing group games.

LOFTER Care Community Programme adheres to the spirit of “LOFTER Cares All”. The event co-organized with The Hub Hong Kong and the volunteers from different departments of the Group led the children to participate in handcrafting and group games, as well as giving them the small gifts to share a happy time. The Group also took this opportunity to express concern to them and understand their needs in life.

Ms. Carol Chow, Founder and Chairperson of LOFTER said, “Many children do not have an ideal living space and appropriate assistance to guide them on studying. We hope to increase their learning opportunities and give full play to their potential through different assistance. With the advent of Children’s Day and Easter in April, the Group hopes to celebrate with grass-root children on fun day, so that they can feel strong festive atmosphere and enjoy the good time together.”

Click here to download more HD photos.



