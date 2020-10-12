Logic Has Reportedly Paid Over $300,000 For A Rare Pokémon Card

Earlier this year, US rapper Logic released his sixth and final studio album No Pressure, alongside the news he was retiring from the world of music in order to focus on fatherhood.

It seems the rapper’s decision to bow out of the rap game has also given him time to indulge another passion of his – collecting rare (and v expensive) Pokémon cards.

As TMZ reports, the rapper has apparently dropped $226,000 USD (over $310,000 AUD) on a first edition, shadowless Charizard card, setting a new record for Nintendo collectibles in the process. According to TMZ, the purchase sits alongside YouTuber Logan Paul’s similarly pricey Poké acquisition – who reportedly paid $216K USD for a base set booster box of cards.

Trading card investment aficionados Cardhops confirmed that the sale had taken place on Twitter over the weekend – though did not disclose that Logic had been the purchaser.

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions. Including the 20% buyer’s premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k. As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL — Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020

Logic also took to social media to share some more of his Poké purchases – including a $23k base box set which also included a rare Raichu card.

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

“I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

Time to dig out that old crate, yeah?