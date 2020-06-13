“Loisa, Julia, Barbie set to star in ‘Cara Y Cruz'”

The show is slated to premiere on the Kapamilya Channel.

Kapamilya Channel is poised to gather some of this generation’s biggest stars for the new show Cara Y Cruz.

On Friday, June 12, ABS-CBN production unit RSB Scripted Format revealed the stars of the series.

“The secret is finally out! Cara Y Cruz sa ating Kapamilya Channel,” the production unit tweeted accompanying snapshots of Kapamilya stars Julia Barretto, Tony Labrusca, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Marco Gumabao, Barbie Imperial, and Heaven Peralejo.

It was in February when Cara Y Cruz was first reported to be in development.

The show was supposedly set to air on ABS-CBN. With the National Telecommunications Comission (NTC) shutting down the network last May because of its franchise issues, the show will premiere on the new Kapamilya Channel, which is available in various cable networks in the country.