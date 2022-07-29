Lolit Solis Has “Sama ng Loob” to Ryzza Mae Dizon Due to This

Lolit Solis Expressed Her “Sama ng Loob” Against Ryzza Mae Dizon

The veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis expresses her “sama ng loob” against child star Ryzza Mae Dizon due to this reason.

Lolit Solis, a columnist and talent manager, expressed her annoyance with Ryzza Mae Dizon for supposedly not noticing or appreciating her. Lolit explained in an Instagram post how she allowed Ryzza to occupy her condo for more than a year.

She claimed that because to Malou Fagar, the young Eat Bulaga host remained in her condominium. The actress eventually claimed that she couldn’t even recall the kindness she had extended.

“Ayoko sana IG ito pero hindi ko lang matiis malaman kung ano magiging sagot, Salve. Alam mo ba na tumira ng halos 1 year na libre sa condo unit ko si Ryzza Mae ng Eat Bulaga dahil kay Malou Fagar?” Lolit said.

“Pero never nakaalala bumati ng birthday o Christmas. Never man lang nag thank you, kaloka ha. At ngayon nga, never man lang nagparamdam na kumustahin ako, bongga. Para bang utang na loob ko pa na tumira siya ng libre sa condo unit ko ha,” She added.

Meanwhile, she made it clear that she doesn’t scold Ryzza for what she has done and she just remembered that there are those who don’t know how to say thank you. To Lolit’s claims against Ryzza Mae, she has not yet responded.

“Ayaw ko isumbat, naisip ko lang bigla kasi napanuod ko siya. Meron pala ganuon tao hindi naalala mga bagay na nagawa mo sa kanila, basta ganuon lang, parang hangin dumaan. Ok lang, wala naman problema, malay mo one day ako naman makitira sa bahay ni Ryzza Mae hah hah hah, as if,” she said.

READ ALSO: Jay Sonza Criticize Koko Pimentel Over Appeal to Free Leila de Lima

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.