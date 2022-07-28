Lolit Solis Lauds Isko Moreno for Being a Proud Grandfather

Lolit Solis Praises Isko Moreno for Being Proud as a Grandfather to Joaquin’s Child

Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis praises former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso for being a proud grandfather to son Joaquin’s first child.

Isko Moreno’s current casualness about being the father of his 20-year-old son, Joaquin, has Manay Lolit Solis’ approval. It will be recalled that Isko described his experience of becoming a grandfather in a Modern Parenting post published on Monday.

He appears to be the first kid of Joaquin and Raffa Castri, according to the former Manila Mayor. On Instagram, Lolit praised that it was wise for Isko Moreno to not keep his grandson a secret from his son.

Joaquin’s budding acting career, she said, is regrettable, but hiding an innocent youngster is worse. Joaquin is a talented actror who most recently appeared in the GMA Network’s series First Yaya/Lady.

“Kahit ano naman ang tago mo sa isang sekreto, lalabas at lalabas din ang totoo. Kung talagang sisikat ka, kahit ano pa ang mangyari, sisikat ka pa rin. Mas mabuti nang honest ka at walang itinatago, walang isusumbat sa iyo later on. Good job Isko Moreno, honesty is the best policy,” said Lolit.

Scott Angelo Domagoso was the name Joaquin and Raffa gave to their first child. Isko said that Scott was his childhood nickname and that his kid adopted the name Scott after him.

The article states that on April 28, 2022, Raffa gave birth to Scott at the FEU Medical Center in Quezon City. For those who do not yet know, Raffa is the son of news anchor and former actor Diego Castro.

