“Lolit Solis reminds Kris Aquino again about past offers for TV and movie projects in South Korea”

In an Instagram post, Lolit Solis talked about how Kris Aquino was once scouted for projects in South Korea.

Kris Aquino could have been part of the Korean entertainment industry.

This was the revelation of manager and showbiz columnist Lolit Solis in her Instagram post on Sunday, March 19. According to Lolit, Kris was offered projects in South Korea many years ago.

“Dahil nga wild imagining ang nangyayari ngayon sa akin Salve, naisip ko rin kung sakali at tinanggap nuon ni Kris Aquino iyon alok na TV at movie sa Korea naiba kaya ang buhay niya lalo na ang colorful love life niya , hah hah. Kung sakali kaya naging lover niya si Jo InSung, Jang Hyuk at Song JungKi ? Ang naging anak kaya niya sila Jin Young at Park Bogum ? Bongga di ba ? Sabi nga isa lang twist of event puwede mabago iyon fate mo, iyon tatahakin mong path sa buhay mo (sic),” Lolit wrote.

The columnist further shared that Kris’s mother, the late former president Cory Aquino, was very close to Koreans so the producers way back then were scouting Kris for projects in South Korea.

“That time, darling ng mga Koreans ang mother ni Kris na si tita Cory, kaya panay ang kulit ng mga producers na makuha siya to star in the movie at TV dahil sure daw na magugustuhan ng mga Koreans. Siguro nga it was not meant to be, kaya kahit 3 beses ng bumalik dito iyon mga Koreans hindi natuloy iyon deal. Ayaw din siguro ng guardian angels ko na magsabog ako ng lagim at kahihiyan sa Korea kaya heto ako addict na lang at watching ng mga Korean telenovela , huh huh huh,” Lolit wrote.

Kris also mentioned in a social media post back in 2019 why she had to turn down offers from Korean productions companies some time ago.

“Nay Lolit Solis had reminded me of recently, when I asked for K-Drama recommendations, she said, ‘Tetay di mo ba naiisip yung mga Korean na produ na inisnab mo lang?’ (Slap me now because I finished Sky Castle in 3 nights and I’m enjoying Man to Man) she vividly recalled the 4 meetings Korean producers had with us between late 1993 to early 1994,” she remarked.

Kris added, “I wasn’t forward thinking enough to have trusted their vision and signed up for a long term contract with their company because I was ‘comfortable’ doing my massacre movies and I couldn’t see me entrusting the next 5 years of my life to them because they were offering a long term deal that would have brought me to Seoul which didn’t look that attractive monetarily but would have given me incentives.”