Lolit Solis Thankful to Bong Revilla for Paying Her Hospital Bill

Lolit Solis Thanked Bong Revilla for Paying Hospital Bill

The veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis thankful to Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr for allegedly paying her hospital bill.

The celebrity columnist shared on Instagram how shocked she was to find that Senator Bong Revilla had paid all of her bills while she was in the hospital. Lolit expressed her appreciation to Revilla for all of her assistance in her article.

She claimed that when she realized everything had been paid, she was surprised. She revealed that the senator has spoken to the hospital about giving Solis everything she needs and covering all of the costs.

“Naloka ako ng babayaran ko na ang hospital bill ko at malaman bayad na lahat. Iyon pala kinausap niya ang hospital to give me all I need at bahala siya sa gastos.” Lolit said in her post.

“Hindi iyon pagbabayad niya ng hospital bills ko ang naka touched sa akin, iyon pagsasabi niya na don’t leave anything out to give me kung ano ang dapat para gumaling ako,” he added.

It is obvious that they are very close since Solis manages the senator’s talent. For Revilla, Solis said she would take a bullet since she knew her love for him was not in vain.

“I will really take a bullet for Bong Revilla anytime, dahil alam ko na hindi sayang ang pagmamahal ko sa kanya, na anuman ang ibigay ko kaya niyang tapatan din at tutoo na love begets love. Marunong siyang magmahal, kaya dapat din siyang mahalin. I love you Bong, thank you,” she added.

On the other hand, she humorously claimed that the actress Bea Alonzo, whom he frequently attacks in his posts on social media, was to blame for her hospitalization. The actress’ entourage abruptly withdrew her name from the list of invited guests, which is when Manay Lolit started her frequent criticism of the actress.

Since the actress was frequently the target of rants from talent agents and columnists at the time this incident occurred. Bea keeps quiet about the situation, as does Shirley Kuan, her talent manager.

