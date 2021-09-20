Lombard Odier Leads Net Zero Conversation with Former UN Leader Ban Ki-moon and its Six Strategic Alliances at Live-streamed Virtual Conference

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lombard Odier, a leading B-Corp certified global wealth and asset manager, is proud to partner with its network of six strategic alliances to lead the sustainability conversation at its keynote speaker event titled “The Race to Net Zero: A Sprint or a Marathon”. This virtual conference was held on 16 September 2021 and streamed live across eight APAC markets including Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan.



Lombard Odier leads net zero conversation with former UN leader Ban Ki-moon and its six strategic alliances, hosted by Bloomberg’s Chief International Correspondent for South East Asia Haslinda Amin. Speakers include (left to right): Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as keynote speaker, Lombard Odier’s Senior Managing Partner Hubert Keller and Limited Partner and CEO, Asia Vincent Magnenat.

Joined by esteemed former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as keynote speaker, Ban’s keynote speech shed light on his journey with the UN and how he brought sustainability to the forefront of the global agenda across governments and corporations. Some of his major priorities in UN include the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which he continues to be a proponent of today.

Bloomberg’s Chief International Correspondent for South East Asia, Haslinda Amin, led a fireside chat with Lombard Odier’s Senior Managing Partner, Hubert Keller, who joined live from Geneva, to discuss the bank’s efforts in driving the net zero challenge towards a more sustainable future.

Hubert Keller, Senior Managing Partner, Lombard Odier Group, said: “As the climate transition unfolds, financial exposure to transitional challenges and physical and liability risks is escalating – we call this Climate Value Impact. As an asset manager, it is part of our fiduciary duty to help our clients navigate the transition to the net zero economy. Through forward-looking assessments, including an understanding of decarbonisation pathways and trajectories and their financial implications, we help investors re-align their portfolios. The discussion with Ban Ki-moon was insightful and highlights the need for clearer roadmaps and concerted action among all stakeholders in Asia, as elsewhere.”

Vincent Magnenat, Limited Partner and Chief Executive Officer for Asia, Lombard Odier, said: “We recognise the considerable challenges faced by many Asian countries transitioning towards a net zero economy and a model that is Circular, Lean, Inclusive and Clean (CLIC™) – a cornerstone of Lombard Odier’s mission and vision. As we embrace this Sustainability Revolution we believe that financial institutions and their clients have an important role to play as agents of change. At Lombard Odier, we believe the Sustainability Revolution represents the single largest opportunity of our lifetime – superior returns that we want to be able to offer our clientele. Together with our network of six regional strategic alliances, we are glad to engage in a regional dialogue led by Ban Ki-moon, to influence the implementation of sustainability-driven causes and investment opportunities as a force for the greater good.”

Ban Ki-Moon, 8th Secretary General of the United Nations, said: “The global economy is on a trajectory that would lead to a worsening global climate crisis, and the recent UN IPCC climate report painted a devastating picture that the crisis is inevitable, unprecedented and irreversible. With the Paris Agreement as our best hope against such serious climate threats, leading financial institutions such as Lombard Odier and its ecosystem of strategic alliances in the region have a crucial role to play as we step up on our efforts to implement the Paris Agreement.”

The “Race to Net Zero” conference was hosted by Lombard Odier’s Limited Partner and Asia CEO, Vincent Magnenat, together with its six partners from its Strategic Alliance network – namely JBWere Australia, Kasikornbank Private Banking, Mandiri Private, Mizuho Securities (Singapore), Taipei Fubon Bank, and UnionBank Private Banking.

About Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier is a leading global wealth and asset manager. For 225 years and through more than 40 financial crises the Group has combined innovation and prudence to align itself with the long-term interests of private and institutional clients. The Group is solely owned by its Managing Partners and has a strong, liquid and conservatively invested balance sheet with a CET1 ratio of 29.7% and a Fitch rating of AA-.

Lombard Odier provides a complete offering of wealth services, including succession planning, discretionary and advisory portfolio management, and custody. Asset management services are offered through Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM). The Group has created cutting-edge banking technology, which is also leveraged by other Swiss and European based private banks and financial institutions.

The Group had total client assets of CHF 316 billion at 31 December 2020. Headquartered in Geneva since 1796, at end-December the Group had 30 offices in 24 jurisdictions and employed 2,560 people.

For more information: www.lombardodier.com

Important Information – For Singapore: This media release has been prepared by Lombard Odier (Singapore) Ltd (“Lombard Odier“), a merchant bank licensed, regulated and supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS“). As a Merchant Bank, the Lombard Odier is able to conduct regulated activities as an Exempt Capital Markets Services Entity under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) and as an Exempt Financial Adviser under the Financial Advisers Act (Chapter 110).

For Hong Kong: This media release has been prepared by Lombard Odier (Hong Kong) Limited (“Lombard Odier“), a licensed corporation registered by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“SFC”) to carry on Type 1, Type 4 and Type 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”) in Hong Kong.

Generally: This media release:

(a) is not intended for distribution, publication, or use in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, or use would be unlawful, nor is it aimed at any person or entity to whom it would be unlawful to address such a document.

(b) is provided for information purposes only. Lombard Odier makes no representations and provides no assurances as to the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information contained in this media release.

(c) does not constitute an offer or a recommendation to enter into a relationship with Lombard Odier, nor to subscribe to, purchase, sell or hold any security or financial instrument.

(d) may not be reproduced (in whole or in part), transmitted, modified, or used for any public or commercial purpose without the prior written permission of Lombard Odier.

© 2021 Lombard Odier (Singapore) Ltd – All rights reserved