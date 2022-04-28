London Grammar Are Playing An Intimate Gig At Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory Next Month

UK indie-pop trio London Grammar will perform a verrrry intimate gig at the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney as part of a new festival, Back the Night, which is set to take place next month.

The event, which is being presented by American Express, will run on Sunday, 29th May across six venues in the city, kicking off at 2pm and wrapping with London Grammar’s performance at 7:30pm. It will also feature a smorgasbord of local talent, with sets from the likes of Alex Lahey, Bakers Eddy, Odette, Boy & Bear, Maple Glider, Imbi and more. See the full lineup below.

Tickets will go on sale next Monday, 2nd May at 9am, with a pre-sale for Amex Card members tomorrow at 9am. One ticket gets you entry to all venues and performances, and profits from ticket sales will go to Australian music charity Support Act.

London Grammar will tour Australia and New Zealand next month behind their latest album, last year’s California Soil, marking the band’s first tour down under since 2017. The shows were originally scheduled to take place back in February, but were postponed due to “ongoing difficulties with the pandemic.”

Kicking off Saturday, 21st May at Belvoir Amphitheatre in Perth, the tour will then continue on to arenas in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before wrapping up in early June at Auckland’s Spark Arena. Find dates and ticket details here.

Back the Night 2022 lineup

Alex Lahey

Bakers Eddy

Bec Sandridge

Boy & Bear

Brendan Maclean

Cap Carter

Didirri

IMBI

Jess Kent

London Grammar

Maddy Jane

Maple Glider

Odette

South Summit

Stevie Jean

Taka Perry

The Delta Riggs