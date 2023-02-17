London Radio Station NTS to Launch Events Platform In Australia

World-renowned, London-based underground radio station NTS is making its way down under to launch a new events offering, delivering a lineup of artists that span genres, cultures, and countries.

The milestone event will take place at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on in Melbourne on Sunday, 19th March, with Tokyo 90s deep house club artist Soichi Terada headlining proceedings.

The NTS Network

Much like the music station that bears its name, the NTS event will champion alternative music culture, with the artists on the roster ranging from dancehall to experimental techno to psych rock.

Among them is Jamaican trailblazing dancehall queen, Sister Nancy and UK DJ Shy One, who’s best known in her hometown of London as a fierce advocate for the city’s marginalised LGBTQI+ and POC communities. She’ll be hitting the decks back-to-back with fellow resident, Ruby Savage.

If you haven’t heard of NTS before, the station started as a guerrilla alternative to mainstream radio in London, and then rapidly expanded into a global-reaching juggernaut, broadcasting from over sixty cities every month to an audience of three million.

To boot, the platform prides itself on being a vessel of music discovery, with over half the music spun on the station not available on either Spotify or Apple Music. Listeners can also access it completely free of charge and without having to put up with the usual ads.

NTS’s debut event is being touted as “just a taste of what’s to come” for Australia, with organisers in a press statement promising plans for “even larger events, take-overs and collaborations this year.

For now, you can catch all the details for NTS’s debut Aussie event below.

NTS Melbourne Launch

PRE-SALE: Mon 20 Feb at 10am (local)

GENERAL ON-SALE: Tue 21 Feb at 12pm (local) via NTS

Sunday, 19th March 2023 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

NTS Melbourne Launch Lineup

Soichi Terada (Japan)

Sister Nancy (Jamaica)

Shy One (Uk) B2B Ruby Savage (Uk)

+ More

