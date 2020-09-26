Lone gunman kills 2 in Cotabato’s Pikit town

PIKIT, COTABATO—A lone gunman killed two persons in Pikit town of Cotabato province on Saturday, police said.

Captain Mautin Pangandigan, Pikit police chief, identified the victims as Haizon Lauban Wahab, 35, and his younger sister Harrieta, a nurse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both are residents of Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao province.

Pangandigan said the victims and the suspect appeared to have agreed to meet in a place near the boundary of Gli-gli and Poblacion villages of Pikit town.

FEATURED STORIES

When they met at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, the gunman shot the victims in the head and fled, Pangandigan said.

Responding policemen rushed the victims to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police recovered a slug of caliber .45 pistol from the crime scene, said Pangandigan.

Pangandigan further said an investigation is still ongoing to determine the motive of the killing and identify the gunman.

Relatives of the victims said they were meeting the suspect to buy a motorcycle.

CFC

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>