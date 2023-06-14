Long Beach mayor wants to reinstate sister-city relationship with Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY — Authorities in this city are preparing for the reinstatement of the sister-city relationship between Bacolod and Long Beach, California in the United States.

Bacolod councilors Em Ang and Jason Villarosa, who head the delegation of MassKara dancers who performed in Long Beach during the weekend, met on June 12 with Mayor Rex Richardson at the Long Beach City Hall.

Ang said Richardson wanted to proceed with the sister-city reinstatement.

Ang and Villarosa will work on the requirements such as the passage of a Sangguniang Panlungsod resolution on the reinstatement.

The Sister Cities Board of Long Beach will then draft a memorandum of understanding and set a zoom meeting with Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and Bacolod officials to finalize the agreement.

Ang said Long Beach and Bacolod had been sister cities but it was downgraded to a “friendship” city in recent years.

The Bacolod delegation was accompanied by the officers of the Long Beach Bacolod Association led by Peter Albano Ramirez, Malou Mariano, and Sheila Labayen Lanham during the meeting with Richardson.

The Bacolod delegation, which includes the MassKara dancers, was also treated by the City of Long Beach and the Port Authority to a boat cruise.

The Port of Long Beach is the second-busiest container port in the United States, after the Port of Los Angeles, Ang said.

“The port is a trailblazer in innovative goods movement, safety and environmental stewardship,” she said.

