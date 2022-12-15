Long Lost Daniel Johns Episode Of ‘TNSW Tonight!’ To Air Next Week

Daniel Johns is getting us hyped for a pre-pandemic interview he did with These New South Whales on their talk show TNSW Tonight!, which had, until now, been lost.

The recently unearthed, never-before-seen chat is set to air next Tuesday, 20th December at 9pm on the band’s YouTube Channel.

WATCH: Phoebe Tonkin and DMA’S – TNSW Tonight!: Episode 3

[embedded content]

“In 2020 before the FutureNever era, I was asked by [These New South Whales] to sit with them for an exclusive interview on their Talk Show ‘TNSW Tonight!’,” Johns posted on Instagram.

“After this interview, I recall rating the appearance as equal to anything I ever did on Leno, Letterman or Conan…despite the fact that the production value was well below my expectations.”

Johns continued: “But then they lost the tape which was disappointing to me after flying down and getting my hair done and delivering the interview of my life.

“Somehow a couple of years later, they’ve apparently recovered the tape and will be sharing the long lost interview as somewhat of a Christmas Special, Tuesday 20th December at 9pm on their YouTube Channel.”

He added: “I can’t remember WTF we talked about but I think it’s gonna be kuuuurrrrlllllllll”

If you’re keen, C U Next Tuesday!

Further Reading

Silverchair Drummer Ben Gillies Releases Solo Single ‘On The Stereo’

Daniel Johns Announces Return With Art Exhibition and Docuseries, Says He’s Been “Processing Pain and Guilt”

Daniel Johns Avoids Jail Time Following High Range Drink Driving Charge