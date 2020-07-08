Long-term Covid-19 risks should curb ‘reopening’ enthusiasm

IN spite of President Rodrigo Duterte’s sounding a cautious tone about reopening the economy too quickly — albeit in rough terms that can’t be repeated verbatim here — during his address to the nation Tuesday night, the overall thrust of the government’s efforts at this point is to do precisely that. The rationale appears to be that as long coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases can be treated and deaths prevented or minimized, the risk of infection is not serious enough on its own — if basic safety measures are practiced — to warrant further restrictions on economic activity.

A growing body of reports of serious long-term health problems affecting “recovered” Covid-19 patients, however, suggests that the government and the general population should not take the disease so lightly, and continue to put more effort into preventing its spread than toward “getting back to normal.”

There is still much research to be done on the long-term effects of Covid-19, but doctors and patients in various countries — including more than 5,000 people in the United Kingdom alone — are reporting that serious health problems can persist for months after “recovery” from an infection. These include increased incidence of blood clots, strokes and embolisms, even in younger patients; permanent damage to heart tissue in 10 to 20 percent of patients; long-term lung damage in a third and according to some reports, as many as 75 percent of patients; and long-term neurocognitive problems, such as decreased concentration and memory as well as dysfunction of the peripheral nerves that lead to the arms, legs, fingers and toes.

The number of patients reporting lingering health problems weeks or months after being declared “coronavirus-free” has so alarmed health officials in the UK that the government this week earmarked £8.4 million (about $10 million) for a comprehensive study of the issue.

These revelations follow evidence that has come to light in just the past few days that the novel coronavirus is a great deal more infectious than previously thought. The World Health Organization this week finally accepted research that confirmed what many have suspected for some time, that SARS-nCoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is for all practical purposes an airborne virus, and thus capable of infecting more people at a greater distance than current guidance assumes. The spike in local infections corresponding to greater freedom of movement among the population also suggests the virus is more infectious than most realize, as does the unfortunate case of Quezon City Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte who, despite having made a careful effort to be a good example to her constituents in distancing, mask-wearing and frequent handwashing, announced yesterday that she has contracted Covid-19.

If all that were not enough bad news already, it becomes even more alarming in light of the results of a recent large-scale study in Spain, which at one point had one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, that showed only about 5 percent of the population has developed antibodies to the virus, dashing hopes that contracting the infection would at least confer immunity from future infection on the patient.

In light of all this information, the government’s strategy of “go ahead and reopen the economy with only non-obstructive precautions, and deal with infections if and when they occur” appears risky, if not downright reckless.

The need to get the economy restarted, to get people back to work and allow businesses to operate again is certainly not lost on us; individually and as an organization, we have felt the same stress of economic paralysis as everyone else. However, we fear that if priorities are allowed to drift too far from the one Covid-19 response that absolutely guarantees positive results — which is to prevent people from becoming infected in the first place — any short-term gains from a rushed “reopening” of the economy will be exceeded by much greater costs in the months and years to come. “Lives and livelihoods” should of course be the goal, but if a productive balance cannot be struck, if a choice has to be made, lives cannot be replaced.