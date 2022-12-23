LONGi introduced the latest Hi-MO 6 modules to their valued customers in MalaysiaLONGi Press Release.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 23 December 2022 – LONGi, a world-leading solar technology company, recently held a customer appreciation event at the The St. Regis Kula Lumpur in Malaysia to reveal its newly launched Hi-MO 6 series, its first modules designed exclusively for the global distributed consumer market.

LONGi’s Hi-MO 6 module series includes four series—Explorer, Scientist, Guardian, and Artist—all of which are in the standard M10 size (182mm) and are available in 72C and 54C types. The module series offers superior efficiency, safety, and aesthetics and uses HPBC cell technology. HPBC is a new generation of high-efficiency solar cell technology that uses front-side busbar-free design and can considerably improve the cell’s light absorption and photoelectric conversion capabilities by adjusting the cell’s internal structure and can thus effectively increase the module’s output power. It also retains the standard M10 size (182mm), with module efficiency reaching 22.8% in mass production.

LONGi mandates to provide customer-centric products and solutions. There is an increasing amount of customers that focus on higher efficiency, safety and architectural aesthetics – the launch of Hi-MO 6 is the optimal answer to fulfill all these requirements in the market.

There are three guest speakers endorsing LONGi’s technology and achievements at the event.

Mr. Davis Chong, President of Malaysian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MPIA) and Executive Director and CEO of Solavest Holdings Berhad, expressed his excitement on LONGi’s foundation in green technology. “I am excited about LONGi’s future endeavours in green technology innovations, in which the foundation laid will enable the development of an efficient clean energy ecosystem, making clean energy more accessible and reliable to all.”

Mr. Chin, Chief Executive Office of Pekat Group Berhad, is proud and honored to have LONGi as his business partner since 2019. Pekat Group was partnering with LONGi’s bi-facial solar panel technology to build the largest bi-facial solar integrated car park in Malaysia for national car manufacturer PROTON in the year 2020.

Mr. Joseph, Head of Project Delivery and Operations at Gentari, shared with audiences the company’s ambitious planning in the Asia Pacific and looking forward to partnering with LONGi and using the high-efficiency Hi-MO 6 series.

