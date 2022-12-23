LONGi reveals market outlook and insights into its new Hi-MO 6 modules with their valued customers in Thailand

BANGKOK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi, a world-leading solar technology manufacturer, recently held a customer appreciation event at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotels & Towers in Thailand to reveal important market outlook and insights into the newly launched Hi-MO 6, its first modules designed exclusively for the global distributed consumer market.



Chin Lee, Head of Southeast Asia of LONGi

LONGi’s Hi-MO 6 module series includes four series—Explorer, Scientist, Guardian, and Artist—all of which are in the standard M10 size (182mm) and are available in 72C and 54C types. The module’s aesthetic appeal evokes the minimalist style of modern industrial design. In addition to the Guardian series with pre-installed optimizer, Hi-MO 6 series complement a wide variety of application scenarios. LONGi’s Hi-MO 6 modules improves power generation performance in all aspects of efficiency, light absorption, performance under high temperatures, response in low irradiance conditions and power degradation. The module also offers superior efficiency, safety, and aesthetics and uses HPBC cell technology. HPBC is a new generation of high-efficiency solar cell technology that uses front-side busbar-free design and can considerably improve the cell’s light absorption and photoelectric conversion capabilities by adjusting the cell’s internal structure and can thus effectively increase the module’s output power. It also retains the standard M10 size (182mm), with module efficiency reaching 22.8% in mass production.

According to LONGi, the mass production efficiency of the standard HPBC cell is above 25%, while that of the PRO version, enhanced with hydrogen passivation technology, exceeds 25.3%.

“We would like to introduce more details of our new product to our valued customers in Thailand market, which we think is one of our biggest markets in the region. We are hoping that with these modules, we will be able to cater to the diverse needs of our customers, creating a new green energy experience. Thanks to Thailand’s great PV potential, PV has already become the cheapest source of energy generated in Thailand. In fact, by the end of 2021, a total of 4.5 GW of PV has already been installed in Thailand. We are confident that in the future, the Thai market will be mainly driven by self-consumption projects, totaling 67%.” says Chin Lee, Head of Southeast Asia, LONGi.

LONGi has been expanding its presence significantly in Thailand since introducing its products and services in 2018. In 2021, the company became the Top 1 solar brand in Thailand.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en