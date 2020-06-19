LOOK: 146 stranded persons now returning to Bicol — OVP

MANILA, Philippines – At least 146 persons stranded in Metro Manila and other areas due to lockdown protocols brought by the COVID-19 pandemic are now returning to their home provinces in the Bicol Region, the Vice President Leni Robredo’s office said on Friday.

According to the Office of the Vice President (OVP), the locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) would be leaving for Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Masbate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes a day after 584 passengers arrived in Albay.

The OVP assured that the LSIs were screened and were required to present medical certificates and travel authorities from the Philippine National Police and their respective local government units (LGUs).

FEATURED STORIES

“Disinfection procedures and temperature checks were implemented to ensure the safety of passengers,” the OVP said.

This development came after Robredo urged the government to act faster in bringing home stranded persons so that they would not suffer the same fate as that of Michelle Silvertino, who died while waiting for a bus ride home to Calabanga in Camarines Sur.

Robredo’s observation drew criticism from Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who said that the Vice President should just provide solutions instead of making those comments.

This did not sit well with former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who dared the government to give Robredo a position in the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The OVP, however, assured the public that Robredo would continue to work with or without an official cabinet post.

Through the quarantine periods OVP and its private sector partners have donated personal protective equipment, offered free shuttle services and temporary shelters for health workers, and dormitories for other workers in the frontline services.

Recently, Robredo launched another project to help students and teachers who may find it hard to participate in distance learning modes, by looking for used but functional laptops, and asking for creative workers who may help create educational materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

JPV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ