LOOK: 200 baby sea turtles released in Bataan

LOOK: More than 200 sea turtles were released to the sea during a cleanup activity along the waters off Morong town in Bataan province on Monday. | (📷Philippine Coast Guard) ADVERTISEMENT Posted by INQUIRER.net on Monday, January 20, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — More than 200 juvenile olive ridley turtles were released on Monday to the coastal waters of Morong town in Bataan province.

Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard-Civil Relations Service Special Support Squadron led the activity during the concurrent coastal cleanup drive in the said town.

