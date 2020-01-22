LOOK: 200 baby sea turtles released in Bataan

LOOK: More than 200 sea turtles were released to the sea during a cleanup activity along the waters off Morong town in Bataan province on Monday. | (📷Philippine Coast Guard)ADVERTISEMENT
MANILA, Philippines — More than 200 juvenile olive ridley turtles were released on Monday to the coastal waters of Morong town in Bataan province.
Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard-Civil Relations Service Special Support Squadron led the activity during the concurrent coastal cleanup drive in the said town.
