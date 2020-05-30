“LOOK: 25 weeks pregnant Coleen Garcia shows baby bump”

Coleen Garcia says that she is enjoying every step of her pregnancy.

Coleen Garcia proudly displayed her baby bump on social media on Friday, saying that she is enjoying her journey as a pregnant woman.

“#25weeks this week and I am in looove with my bump even though the little one kicks so much it makes me kinda queasy lol. I still find it so amusing and nakakakilig,” she posted on her Instagram page.

She added, “Enjoying every step of this journey!! @billycrawford.”

It was on April 30 when Coleen revealed that she was pregnant

“We found out earlier this year, but I’ve been pregnant since Dec 2019, and it’s been quite a ride since then! Thank you to the friends who’ve been praying for us and checking in on us! We’re beyond grateful for this huge blessing! God is always so good. Excited for us, Daddyyy @billycrawford,” Coleen said in her post last April.