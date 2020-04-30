LOOK: 52 recruits joining PCG COVID-19 response

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Coast Guard on Thursday (April 30) welcomed 52 recruits, who have been brought in through a drafting process made urgent by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 52 registered medical technologists, sworn in by PCG commandant Admiral Joel Garcia as probationary ensign, were immediately deployed to assist the PCG’s coronavirus response, the PCG said in a news release.

One of the roles of the PCG is to help conduct rapid antibody testing for Filipino seafarers returning to the Philippines from abroad.

They will be deployed to different locations, like the Ninoy Aquino Terminal 1 and 2, quarantine ships and COVID-19 treatment facility at Pier 15 in South Harbor.

The recruits, who were enlisted through “special hiring,” will undergo regular training as PCG officers only after the pandemic. The training will last between 6 and 11 months.

