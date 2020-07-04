LOOK: A burst of sunshine

Bikers passing along the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on July 4, 2020 are treated to a view of sunflowers in full bloom, prompting some to stop, enjoy the burst of yellow and green and take selfies, forgetting for a moment the Covid pandemic that has taken away much of the color from a lot of lives over the past four months. A fisherman shows off his catch from Laguna de Bay as he and other fishers dock at the Binangonan port in Rizal where a boat en route to Talim Island takes people and cargo on board. The province is under general community quarantine. PHOTOS BY JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE, ENRIQUE AGCAOILI