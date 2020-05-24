LOOK: A glimpse of the ‘new normal’

If the The Manila Times photos over the weekend are any indication, it seems that the ‘new normal’ in Metro Manila and elsewhere is slowly unfolding. Take the first ever ‘cyber-graduation’ ceremonies in Taguig City. Who’d ever thought that ‘Robocop’ would become a reality this quick in the Philippines? ‘Human trafficking’ has also taken on a new meaning along Sevilla Bridge in Mandaluyong City. With the resumption of renovation on the bridge, construction workers have been using a ‘stop and go’ sign to ensure that passers-by practice physical distancing. It looks like mass testing is here to stay as the scene in Manila has become an all too familiar sight almost everywhere. And while booths bring back memories of fairs and fun, these testing booths in San Juan City are grim reminders of our ongoing battle against Covid and the task that lies ahead to beat it.

PHOTOS BY MIKE ALQUINTO, ENRIQUE AGCAOILI, J. GERARD SEGUIA, JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE